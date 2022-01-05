Soldier arrested over Mall shooting faces demotion or dismissal - GAF

The accused discharged live ammunition to welcome 2022

A soldier is currently under arrest for discharging a firearm

Flight Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong did so on New Year's eve



Army says he faced demotion or dismissal if found guilty



A soldier who fired several rounds of AK47 into the air on New Year's Eve of 2021 faces possible demotion or dismissal from the military.



Police issued a January 1, 2022, 'Wanted Notice' with 5,000 cedi bounty for the man who was seen shooting sporadically into the air at the A&C Shopping Mall located at East Legon in Accra.



In a follow-up statement dated January 3, 2022, the officer was formally identified as Flight Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong.

The Police said he was arrested through a collaborative effort and that he was being held in Military Police detention and assisting with investigations into the matter.



"...We have a lot of disciplinary things that we can take up but I don't want us to jump the gun," Acting Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Armed Forces, Commander Andy La-Anyane told Joy FM in an interview that aired on January 4, 2021.



"Let's just finish with the investigations first. It (sanctions) ranges from a reduction in rank to even dismissal, that is the highest..." he added.



The army also gave concrete assurances that the accused will not be shielded if found guilty.



Under Ghana's laws, it is an offense to discharge a firearm in public without lawful and necessary occasion under Section 209 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).