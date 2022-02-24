Soldier, others remanded over arms trafficking

File photo of a gavel

Source: GNA

Three persons, including a military man, have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly trafficking arms and ammunitions.

The pleas of Corporal Arafat Kunde, Mahama Makbool, and Nancy Ashong were not taken.



Meanwhile, three accomplices; Warrant Officer (WO) Rahman, James Mawuena, alias ‘Asafoatse,’ and Kwesi, alias, ‘upgrade’ are at large.



They will make their next appearance on March 9, 2022.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare told the Court that in January 2022, the police received information that some persons were dealing in firearms and ammunition.



DSP Asare said upon receipt of the information, the police mounted surveillance on the accused persons, and on February 18, 2022, Ashong was arrested at Fadama, a suburb of Accra.

The prosecution said a search conducted in Corporal Kunde's Kitchen revealed 16 boxes of 7.2 x 39mm Ball (24,000 rounds) of AK 47 ammunition.



He also said that Ashong, when questioned, mentioned Makbool as the owner of boxes of ammunition.



It said, subsequently, Makbool was arrested at his house close to Ashong’s residence.



A search conducted in Makbool's room revealed one Smith & Wesson SD9 VE pistol with Serial No, FBU2848.



During interrogation, the prosecution told the Court that Makbool admitted that he brought the 16 boxes of the AK47 ammunition to Ashong’s kitchen for safekeeping.

It said Makbool also admitted ownership of the Smith and Wesson pistol and mentioned Corporal Kunde as the person who supplied him with the ammunition together with an SMG rifle to be sold for him.



He said the police later arrested Corporal Kunde at Kasoa and during interrogation, Kunde admitted having supplied 20 boxes of AK47 ammunition to Makbool.



However, Corporal Kunde mentioned one Rahman, a Warrant Officer in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) as his source of the AK47 ammunition.



It was established that James Mawuena, alias ‘Asafoatse’ gave two SMG assault rifles to Corporal Kunde to sell.



Consequently, Corporal Kunde handed over the said SMG assault weapons to Makbool for sale.

The prosecution said Makbool successfully sold one of the SMG assault rifles at GHC 11,800.00 and returned the other unsold SMG weapon to Mawuena.



It said Corporal Kunde further stated that Kwesi gave the Smith and Wesson pistol to him to be given to Makbool.



The prosecution said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused persons were engaged in the illicit trafficking of firearms and ammunition.