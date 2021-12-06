Soldier sent on anti-galamsey duties rapes teenager in the bush

Soldiers on Anti-galamsey duties

A military man on anti-galamsey operations is in the grips of the Wassa Akropong District police for allegedly raping an 18-year-old lady at Yaw Gyimakrom near Hemang in the Western Region

Police confirmed to MyNewsGh.com that the victim (Name withheld) and the boyfriend Bismarck Antwi were returning home from a galamsey site located at Yaw Gyimakrom near Hemang when the incident happened.



According to the police, on reaching a section of the rough road, they met 2 military men and they asked her to show them where the Excavator Machine was operating and escorted both towards a certain galamsey site.



As she was directing the two soldiers to the site, another troop of Soldiers arrived at the scene and arrested the boyfriend.



One of the soldiers then lured her into the bush and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her and bolted.



The victim managed to come out from the bush to meet Bismark Antwi the boyfriend and, informed him about her sexual encounter with the military man.

An Identification parade was made by the detachment Commander of Team one Sergeant Owusu Darkwah Peter on hearing the issue and the victim identified Number 202843 AB1 Abdul – Latif as her assailant.



A Police Medical Report Form was issued to the victim to attend hospital for examination and endorsement



Police investigators visited the crime scene and saw footprints on the ground which suggests that the incident happened at that spot. A yellow bag which the victim was holding before the incident was seen a few meters from the spot.



Suspect AB1 Abdul – Latif was brought to the Station by the said detachment Commander and he was re-arrested and detained but later cautioned and released on police inquiry bail to the detachment Commander to be reporting periodically until the final determination of the matter.