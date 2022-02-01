Soldiers deployed to Kulungungu, others near Bawku over suspected Jihadist attack

Soldiers have been deployed to Sapeliga, Pulmakom and Kulungungu near the Ghana-Burkina Faso border, over suspected Jihadists’ attack which has resulted in the death of twelve persons and a few others abducted.

The incident occurred on Sunday, January 30.



“I have seen few more Military, not to do with the Bawku conflict but Jihadist or the terrorist filtration from neighbouring countries. So I think this Military can help us to patrol our borders to avoid them from coming to disturb our peace,” Supt Simon Peter Akabati, Bawku Divisional Police Commander, told TV3 in an interview.



The affected community is not far from Kulungungu near Pusiga and Sapeliga in the Bawku West Districts.



An eyewitness account suggests some residents of Wariwewu, crossed the border to Kulungugu and Sapeliga



Military helicopters have been seen in the area, especially Sapeliga and Pulmakom whiles ground troupes are also in vantage points monitoring the situation.

Sources say there are currently heavy security deployments at Sapeliga, Kulungungu and Pulmako, at the upper east border on surveillance.



a number of armour vehicles are currently on patrols at the sapeliga township and all unapproved routes in the Bawku West district and other border towns.



Meanwhile, the Zugraana of the Kusaug traditional area, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, has urged all people in the area to promptly report any suspicious movement to their traditional areas to the security agencies.



