Soldiers for alleged coup demanded GHc50,000 each – Witness tells court

The third Prosecution Witness in the ongoing trial in which Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, ACP Benjamin Agodzo, and eight others are standing trial for an alleged Coup has told the High Court that, soldiers who were aligned with the alleged Coup demanded GHc50, 000 each.

Although the witness did not mention the number of Soldiers who agreed to be part, he said all the soldiers aligned wanted to be paid a sum of GHc50,000 each during and after the coup.



Staff Sergeant Awarf Kojo Sule of the Defence Intelligence Department of the Ghana Armed Forces told the court that that was the discussion held to finalize the meetings.



Being led by the Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs. Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa to give his Evidence-In-Chief to the court, he said he feigned interest when contacted to join the plot.



“At this meeting, we finalized the sketch map and we talked about how to get ammunitions to buy and facilitate the coup and how the soldiers can get the guns,” Awarf Sule, the star witness in the matter told the court.



“We also talked about how to capture the President and his administrators and where to send them to…..Then myself and Bright (the Third Accused person), moved from Osu to Citadell hospital at Aladjo to brief Dr. Mac Palm about the progress of work.

“At this meeting, we handed over the sketch map to Dr. Mac Palm and how much the soldiers want to take during and after the coup d’etat.”



Asked by the DPP how much each of the soldiers was going to take, the witness said, “the soldier mentioned GHc50k each.”



Awarf Sule told the court that, he recorded all the videos and audios which formed the basis of this case.



He said, he told his superiors when contacted by WO II Esther Saan, the only female on the ongoing trial to join the plot, and was given a recording device to record their activities.