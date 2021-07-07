Soldiers involvement in alleged coup plot smack of unprofessionalism – State’s 2nd witness testifies

Some of the alleged coup plotters

Chief of Staff, General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, has told an Accra High Court the involvement of the military men in the alleged coup plot amounts to selling their conscience and betraying the trust reposed in them.

As a second Prosecution Witness in the case where 10 persons have been accused of planning to distablise the country, he stressed the act amounts to "a departure from the established norms of professionalism is unprofessional".



He was being crossed examined by lawyer for one of the accused, E.A Avordoagbor.



Chief of Staff, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, in answering a question whether the Ghana Armed Forces had the full support of the surveillance, he stated, “my Lord, it was not the whole Ghana Armed Forces that was involved. It was only a small group that was involved in the surveillance. It was a close-knit that worked and kept the information within ourselves until he arrest was made.” He added his evidence to the court was derived from video clips, audio recordings including verbal evidence from other sources:



“BNI sources, my own operatives and events that unfolded after every video analysis established the authenticity of the videos beyond any iota of doubt.”



Whether throughout the surveillance to the arrest, he had any direct interaction with Dr. Mac Palm. He said, “I never had any interaction with him. I only watched him on video.”



One of the lawyers in the case, Victor Kojogah Adawudu, who earlier told the court he was not well and requested for a two week adjournment was not present neither did any lawyer appear to represent him.

The court, directed if he fails to appear, when other lawyers are done with their cross examination, his clients would go ahead with the cross examination.



Background



The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agodzor, Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm, and eight others who have been held for allegedly plotting to destabilise the state have pleaded not guilty to six charges.



Dr Mac Palm, the man accused of masterminding the alleged plot; together with Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, WOII Esther Saan, Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon have all denied charges of High Treason and Conspiracy to Commit High Treason.



Col Kojo Gameli and ACP Dr Agordzo who have also been charged with abetment, have also pleaded not guilty. The case has been adjourned to July 7.