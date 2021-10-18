Soldiers were used to announce results that were not real in 2020 - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed strong optimism that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the 2024 general elections.

He said, but for a lot of scheming that took place, the NDC would have been declared winners of the 2020 polls.



He was speaking on Global FM as part of his Thank You tour in the Volta Region.



Mr. Mahama posited that they "did a lot of hard work to win but a lot of things went untoward."



He said even though power did not come into their hands in 2020, it does not mean that they lack the prospects of winning the 2024 polls.

He further asserted that the NDC also won the Majority in Parliament, "but many of the collation centres had soldiers that forced electoral officers to announce results that were not real."



The presidential candidate for the NDC in the 2020 general elections stressed that the narrative would have changed if not for the machinations and schemes.



He also took a swipe at Lord Commey over his recent comments that the NPP was not prepared to hand over power to a new government.



He described it as undemocratic and a threat to stability and constitutional rule.