Sole use of Ghana card for registration of voters will purify our system – Majority

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu 32.jfif Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader in Parliament,

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Majority Caucus in Parliament says the Constitutional Instrument (CI) proposed by the Electoral Commission (EC) to make the Ghana card the sole form of identification for the voter registration exercise will not disenfranchise Ghanaians in the 2024 general elections as argued by the Minority.

The EC has a new C. I and attempting to use the Ghana Card as the sole document for voter registration, but the Minority has objected, claiming that it would disenfranchise several people.

But Majority Leader Osei Kiei-Mensah-Bonsu thinks otherwise.

At a press conference, the leader of government business said, “This is a system that has come to sanitise and purify our system. There are various institutions which recognise the integrity of the National Identification Authority and indeed the Ghana Cards and have resorted to the use of the Ghana Cards”.

