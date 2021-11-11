Solidaire Ghana Policies Are to Fast-track Development - Dr. Cadman Atta Mills

Dr. Cadman Atta Mills

Dr. Cadman Atta Mills, brother of the late President of Ghana and now the President of policy think-tank, SOLIDAIRE GHANA, has hammered home the purpose for establishing his think-tank.

He has announced, that policy alternative presented by his organisation are solely meant to fast-track development of the country and alleviate poverty quicker than it is being done now.



Dr. Cadman Atta Mills, who is a former World Bank Senior Executive was speaking at a lecture organised by SOLIDAIRE GOVERNANCE FORUM at the Kempiski Hotel in Accra on Wednesday and which was broadcast live on zoom.



The former Economic Advisor to the Government of Ghana during the reign of his late brother, speaking via zoom from his office in the United States, expressed concern over the unwillingness of successive governments to adopt and continue necessary disciplinary measures which will tackle the recurrent challenges of the Ghanaian economy and inject life and hope into the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian.



The lecture which was under the theme: "Remodeling Financing for Agribusiness and Agroprocessing to revive rural economies" was delivered by Mr. Michael Harry Yamson a Fellow of SOLIDAIRE GHANA and was chaired by Dr Cadman Atta Mills.



Mr. Yamson on his part tabled a number of policy proposals which he called on government to embrace in order to reshape Ghana's agriculture landscape.

He presented a study on the growth of Benso Oil Palm plantation, which success story defied an earlier World Bank prediction that Ghana cannot compete successfully in the production of oil palm.



Using that story as an inspiration, Mr. Yamson called on the government to adopt such homegrown and workable policy solutions to transform Agriculture and put it in the right stead.



Other Fellows of SOLIDAIRE GHANA who joined the lecture included Prof Emmanuel Bobobee of KNUST, Ms Barbara Acheampong of the United States of America amongst others.



Agriculture and business interest groups such as the National Poultry Farmers Association, the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, the Chamber of Farmers and Agribusiness, joined the lecture.