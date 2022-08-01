Solider dies from Monkeypox in Upper East

The victim died on July 26 while on admission at the Upper East regional Hospital

One person has died from the deadly Monkeypox infection in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East region.

This was confirmed by the Upper East Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi.



According to him, the case was confirmed after investigations were conducted into three cases of suspected Monkeypox on July 22, 2022.



The victim however died while on admission at the Upper East Regional Hospital on July, 26, 2022.



“This is the first confirmed case in the region. The confirmed case was seen on the 22nd July 2022 at the Upper East Regional Hospital, with a history of fever and skin rash. Unfortunately, the [person] died on 26th July 2022.



“Samples were taken on the 22nd of July 2022 for confirmation at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research in Accra. We received feedback on the 28th of July, 2022 indicating the sample tested positive for the Monkeypox disease,” he added.

According to a report by Mynewsgh.com, the Regional Health Director has confirmed the identity of the deceased as a military personnel albeit without the name given.



“All that I can say is that yes, we have recorded one case and the person has died. I will not be able to give further information because we will brief the media in the coming days,” the reports quotes, Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi during an interview with Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.



Meanwhile, Dr Dzotsi has stated that 13 persons who have been identified as contacts of the deceased are currently being monitored by the Upper East Regional Health Directorate.



The Ghana Health Service earlier reported that Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Eastern, and Upper West had recorded Monkeypox cases with some deaths reported.



The GHS however says it has put in place sufficient measures to monitor the outbreak.

