0
Menu
News

Solution to Ghana’s problems is in LPG manifesto – Kofi Akpaloo

KOFI AKPALOO 89. Kofi Akpaloo, Flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The solution to social and economic challenges confronting Ghana is succinctly captured in the LPG manifesto of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Flagbearer and founder of the LPG, Kofi Akpaloo has said.

“High unemployment rate, businesses suffering, the economy is collapsing, the answers to all what Ghana is going through today is in the LPG 2024 manifesto,” he told the media during a press conference in Accra last Friday with regards to issues concerning Ghana's economy.

"In the LPG’s manifesto, there is a big investment for infrastructure development agenda, where millions are projected to be used to construct roads, hospitals, and schools," he added.

Mr Kofi Akpaloo said there was also a well-crafted plan to create one million job opportunities for young Ghanaians and also solve the country’s “galamsey’’ menace which has caused extensive destruction to vegetation cover and water bodies.

“I will entreat all Ghanaians to continue to read the party’s manifesto and propagate the word to all Ghanaians to see that it is through the LPG that the country can be liberated from all these problems,” he said.

“I know if we work hard as a political party going into the 2024 elections not only are we going to take majority seats in parliament, the LPG will win the Presidential election as well," he said.

Source: kingdomfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Another Kumawood actor reported dead
Jon Benjamin never called Akufo-Addo arrogant, I lied - Blakk-Rasta
Osei Kwaku Palmer makes wild allegations against GFA
ET-Mensah recently responded to my greeting - Sam George
Ghana player ratings vs Central African Republic
I did my National Service in Aliu Mahama's office - Sam-George
Ghana draw 1-1 with Central Africa Republic
Samuel Boadu allegedly weeps as he suspects match fixing in Hearts' defeat to King Faisal
I have left home, can't return to work - Lady in Wa flogging video recounts torture
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor