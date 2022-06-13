Solving Ghana's perennial flooding will cost us US$5 billion - Minister

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye

It will cost the government over US$5 billion to solve Ghana’s perennial flooding situation, Minister for Works and Housing Francis Asenso-Boakye has revealed.

He made this known while answering questions at a Meet the Press series in Accra on Sunday.



The Minister stated that the current administration remains committed to finding a permanent remedy to Ghana’s flooding situation.



“Some studies have been done, and they indicate that to address the flooding issue in the country, Ghana will need about US$ 5 billion to be able to address the flooding challenges across the country. This was done some time ago and so if we have to use it, we have to review it because a lot has happened since then.”

The Minister also disclosed the government has constructed 35 kilometers of drains while 1000 kilometers are at various stages of completion.



Meanwhile, he has admonished MMDCEs to demolish all structures on waterways as directed by the president.



“The district assemblies have the powers and we the citizens have to support them so that we can be successful. The President has given the directive and a task force has been set up at the office of the President, and I am very hopeful that this directive will be enforced to bring down a lot of structures to mitigate the effects of flooding, especially in Accra.”