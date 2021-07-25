Somanya court remands men who discharged firearms at Sekesua funeral ground

The suspects were first arrested by people in the community before being handed to the police

Source: GNA

A Somanya Circuit Court has remanded four men into police custody for possessing and discharging firearms without authority at a funeral ground at Sekesua in the Upper Manya Krobo District.

Giving the facts of the case obtained by the Ghana News Agency from the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, named the men as Enock Donkor 24, John Ashley 22, Kwaku Asare 22 and Adema Eugene 35 who are to re-appear in two weeks.



On July 17, 2021, at 2300 hours, the Police had information that some young men numbering about five onboard a Toyota Salon car, GG1226-16, heading towards Somanya had firearms and fired severally at a funeral at Sekesua in the Upper Manya Krobo District.



They were followed up by the Police and were stopped at the Otrokper barrier and suspect Enock Donkor who was driving was asked to open the boot for inspection, whiles the remaining four were ordered to lie on the ground since the information received indicated that they had concealed guns in the vehicle.



They refused the order and became offended, in the process one of them started firing at the police and they all had the chance to flee into a nearby bush leading towards Aketebour, a nearby village and the police also returned fire but they managed to escape unhurt and abandoned the vehicle.

On July 18, around 0600 the youth in the Aketebour community, arrested and handed over four out of the five suspects to the Police with a report that the suspects were found loitering in the community and when questioned they couldn't give a reasonable answer and therefore suspected they were criminals.



DSP Tetteh told GNA that during interrogation, the suspects identified themselves as the culprits but said one young man among them who was on the run opened the fire at the police.



He said suspects Asare Kwaku and John Ashley were noted to have sustained injuries on their bodies and were sent to the Asesewa Government Hospital for treatment.