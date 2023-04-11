1
Somanya police arrest suspect after speeding car crashed assembly man to death

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police in Somanya are holding a suspect in relation to the death of Eric Narh Aglazo, the assembly member for Sra electoral area.

The deceased met his untimely death in a car accident on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Police started investigation almost immediately after news emerged that the assemblyman who was riding on his motorbike had been hit a speeding vehicle leading to his death.

The incident took place on Easter Monday in front of the Kings Pizza in Somanya.

Although the length of the road from Trom via Somanya to Nuaso has had an asphalt overlay since 2016, there are no road markings or signs, despite the fact that a lot of schools are located along that route, a Citi News report stated.

Police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the collision and or the release details of the suspect.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
