Some Ghanaian ladies abroad only marry us to help them pay off their student loans - USA based Ghanaian

David and the interview host

Source: SVTV Africa

USA-based Ghanaian, David has sent out a word of caution to Ghanaians in the diaspora to be vigilant of some Ghanaian ladies abroad if they want to succeed. He stated that most of them are opportunists.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, David shared an experience of a past relationship with a Ghanaian lady in the USA.



According to David, he planned to marry her. However, her wish was for David to help her pay off her $60,000 student loans.



“I will never advise anyone who comes here to marry a Ghanaian lady if you want to be successful. I tried to be with a Ghanaian. Her demeanour and dreams made me realize that I would not succeed with her. Yeah, I can’t achieve my goals.



I met a Ghanaian lady with an American passport who had a student loan of about $60,000. So, once we get married and become one, we will file for taxes, and they will deduct it,” he told DJ Nyaami.

David also indicated that after helping her pay off the loans, the probability that she will get a divorce is high. He also reiterated the point that Ghanaians abroad do not support each other.



Moreover, David added that he would prefer to be hurt by a white lady than a black or Ghanaian woman.



