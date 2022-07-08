Some Ghanaian ladies use ‘juju’ on men when they visit Ghana - UK-based lady alleges

Nana Yaa Agyapomaa and host of the programme

Source: SVTV Africa

UK-based Ghanaian, Nana Yaa Agyapomaa has alleged that some Ghanaian ladies use voodoo on Ghanaians in the diaspora for favours.

In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Nana Yaa advised against using ‘juju’ on Ghanaian men who visit the country. She indicated that some ladies perform such voodoo on them for many reasons.



“Some Ghanaian ladies must stop using juju on men who visit Ghana. They use voodoo on married men who visit Ghana. It’s bad, and we need to stop. I have heard a lot of such stories.



"But look at the lives of people who do such things. It’s not the best. If not, our president would have used juju to make the economy better,” she added.



In response to whether someone has tried that with her husband, Nana Yaa revealed that “no, I’m very prayerful. I’m not praying because I’m scared, but you have to protect yourself with prayers.”

Nana Yaa married a Ghanaian-Italian in 2010 and eventually left for the UK in 2013. She mentioned some of the challenges of being in a long-distance relationship.



“I won’t advise anyone to go into such a relationship because it is not healthy. Sometimes, you may need to talk to someone after work, but there is no one. That alone stresses you out.



"Even though my sister was here too, it wasn’t any easier. But it doesn’t mean it won’t work for someone else,” she added.