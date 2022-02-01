Some Ghanaian youth explain what they use the internet for

Correspondence from Eastern Region

Some Ghanaian youth have indicated that the internet is used for all the positive reasons and purposely for individual or national economic advancement.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, these youth, made up of online marketers, office assistants, and poultry farmers, among others, expressed that they have always been using the internet for good and urged other Ghanaian youth to emulate the same.



Even though reports have mischievously suggested that African youth, especially those in Ghana and Nigeria, use the internet mainly for fraudulent purposes, empirical data have also indicated that no African country is captured among the world top 20 countries of cybercrime.



GhanaWeb's McAnthony Dagyenga set out to find out how some Ghanaian youths are using the internet.



According to Georgina Osei, through the internet, has learned and mastered the art of online trading, where she is now able to import products for sale in the Eastern Region and other parts of Ghana.



Emmanuel Owusu, also a professional teacher, is able to sell his poultry birds using the internet and that is fetching him more income in addition to what he gets from his teaching profession.

He believes that the internet should not be used for defrauding but to make genuine gains from it.



10-year-old Evidence Osei told GhanaWeb that she uses the internet to do research and to solve her homework.



"I don't think we use the internet for bad. Internet is always used for good," she suggested.



Gabriel Dematornu is also an office assistant who explains that the internet has helped him to facilitate office work including sending and receiving mails as well as getting his academic assignments sorted by the use of the internet.



