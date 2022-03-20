Some Ghanaians are educated but ignorant - Ghanaian teacher based in France

Source: SVTV Africa

France-based Ghanaian, Felix Konadu has stated that some Ghanaians may have formal education but are very ignorant.

Felix made this statement about travel agents defrauding people. According to him, such victims needed to do a little research to avoid overpaying travel agents.



Speaking on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ Felix indicated opportunities are available for people who want to travel abroad for education or work. However, Ghanaians would pay an agent instead of researching for a better travel experience.



“All my wife and I did was apply on our phones, and when hers was ready, she left. Later I joined her. It is simple. If you wish to further your education abroad, apply to the schools online. The same thing applies to job sites.



"But a Ghanaian teacher or worker will tell you they can’t do it. About half of level 100 UCC students did not apply themselves. We always want ‘connection,’” he said.

Felix is currently studying in France. He mentioned that he has no plans of coming back to work but maybe starting a real estate company.



