Some Ghanaians conniving with foreigners to mine everywhere – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

• Akufo-Addo has lamented over locals engaging foreigners in galamsey

• Akufo-Addo insists government is not against small scale miners



• Government has been fighting illegal mining for 4 years now



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that some Ghanaians have collaborated with foreigners to mine everywhere in the country.



Operations of illegal mining, better known in local parlance as Galamsey, has become a bane to land and water resources.



Although government has dedicated some of its resources to clamp down on the illegal miners, the fight has proven futile.

In his latest statement on the on-going attempt to Galamsey, the president noted that some citizens are frustrating his government’s efforts.



“Today without any form of license, some Ghanaians are conniving with foreigners to mine everywhere with explosives and machinery in forest reserves and water bodies,” Akufo-Addo said at the launch of the National Alternative Employment programme for Illegal Mines.



He noted that his government was not against small-scale miners as has been the perception of many.



He said, “Let me reiterate that the Akufo-Addo government is not against small-scale mining, on the contrary, the government is in full support of responsible small-scale mining.



“They provide an avenue for Ghanaians to participate in the mining industry and contribute to our gold exports,” the president added.

According to him, licensed small-scale miners contribute enormously to the development of Ghana’s economy hence government will continue to support their activities.



“Available data shows that the small scale mining industry accounts for some 40% of our gold exports and has played a critical role in making Ghana a leading producer of gold in Africa,” Akufo-Addo said.



He added that, “Small scale mining is necessary and we will do our best to promote it for our collective benefit.”



