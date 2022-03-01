Some Ghanaians in Ukraine say they don’t want to return – Ayokor Botchway

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayokor Botchway

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey, has revealed that there are some Ghanaians in Ukraine who have indicated that they do not want to come back home.

She said at a meeting in Accra on Tuesday, March 1, with parents and guardians of Ghanaian students in Ukraine, that the government is evacuating persons who are willing to return.



“As at 5 PM on 28th of February, an estimated number of 527 Ghanaian nationals have crossed the Ukrainian border to various neighboring countries and they will soon be with us in Ghana as long as they are willing to be evacuated, it will be at no cost to them. I say that because there are some who have indicated that they do not wish to come back home.



"So after a couple of days, they will be on their own because the government cannot cover those people forever. What we are covering is to pick them to a safe place to bring them back home as many of you parents have indicated that you want your children back home, so the government will do that,” she said.



The first batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine has arrived in Accra on Tuesday, March 1.

“This morning the first batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Accra,” Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said in a tweet.



Madam Ayokor Botchwey had earlier indicated that over 220 Ghanaians living in Ukraine were expected to arrive in Ghana soon.



“I am pleased to inform you that, a good number, over 220 of our compatriots have exited Ukraine and should be with us in Ghana soon, and we are earnestly facilitating the safe return of a lot more.



“24 have arrived in Bucharest, Romania, and our officer on the ground is procuring tickets for them to leave tomorrow Monday en route to Accra,” she said at a press conference in Accra on Sunday.