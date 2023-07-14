Some Ghanaians kick against Minority’s decision to boycott sitting

Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

Some Ghanaians have expressed dismay over the decision by the Minority in Parliament to boycott sitting to solidarize with their colleagues in Court.

They said over politicization of issues that borders on criminality is detrimental to national progress. They contended the MPS have a duty to their constituents and absenting themselves will hinder their work.



Speaking to a cross-section of Ghanaians in Accra, on the stance of the Minority MPs to boycott sitting during days their colleagues appear before court, others said that it was a necessary move as the daily hearing of MP of Assin North Gyakye Quayson is worrisome.



Here are excerpts of the thoughts expressed.



“Now this country is all about NDC and NPP. Nobody is ready to loosen the ends to make things right. That partisan rule in terms of governance that is what is causing us a lot in this country. You look at the minority talking about the fact that if Gyakye Quayson has to go to court they are going to support him. They will leave parliament and go to court to support their own. If it is NPP, they will do the same. Personally, some of these things irritate me because they are old enough to know that the lives of many Ghanaians depend on them”

“I think they are doing what they think is best for them. But if they are not part of the parliamentary regulations and laws then I think they have to think about it twice before taking the action”



“We all know that criminal cases are not heard every day, but I don’t know why Gyakye Quayson’s issue is ongoing everyday. If that is the case then, I support the minority to go to court everyday.”



“He is not a criminal in the first place and my view is they should allow the man to go to parliament and take his seat and do his work over there.”



“Since our members of parliament were voted to make laws on our behalf, I think they should be in parliament rather than going to support someone who is facing his legal matters. So, our MPs need to be in parliament rather than going to support their fellow party members in court.”