Some NDC members accused me of killing my daughter for rituals – Koku Anyidoho alleges

Koku Anyidoho A former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has alleged that some members of his party accused him of killing his own daughter in 2020.

According to him, the NDC members who accused him of the crime were close associates of former President John Dramani Mahama and they said he murdered his daughter as part of a ritual to kill the former president.

Speaking in a Happy FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Anyidoho added that because of the allegation against him, no member of the NDC visited him to sympathize with him when his child passed on.

“My little girl, Sitsofe Ablavi Mivormawu Anyidoho, died on 7th November (2020) then Rawlings died on the 12th. Asiedu Nketiah lives not too far from me, my little girl died and not a single soul from the NDC came to commiserate with me.

“The worse part is that … a close associate of John Mahama called Dzifa Gunu … writes on social media that I killed my own 8-year-old daughter, I didn’t only kill her but I used her blood for ritual purposes.

“They said I wanted to kill John Mahama and they know the shrines I visited in Benin, Togo, India and other places. And that my child died because God loves John Mahama,” he said.

He said that the former president did not reprimand his aides who accused him of killing his daughter and has never commented on the matter to date.

The former NDC deputy general sectary added that he sued the aides of the former president and the matter is yet to be determined by the court.

Watch the interview below:



