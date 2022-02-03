Some NPP MPs will vote against E-Levy if secret vote is held - Tamale Central MP

MP for Tamale Central, Hon. Murtala Mohammed

MP for Tamale Central, Hon. Murtala Mohammed has said that some New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs are against the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) tax which the Akufo-Addo government is pushing to have approved, and would vote against it.

However, these MPs are afraid to make their positions publicly known because of the oppressive leadership of the Majority by their Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.



“I have had a senior member of the Parliament from the NPP who told me that we shouldn’t pass the E-levy but they can’t come out to say it,” Murtala Mohammed stated



“I think the problem with the NPP… is Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu. He is the contributor to 90 percent of the problems that they have in the chamber. He is not a team player and some of the NPP MPs will tell you he is the problem.”



The claim is coming as the NPP government is holding town hall meetings in an attempt to convince Ghanaians to accept the levy which will tax savings and capital, in the belief that the government has all of its MPs in parliament behind it over the levy.

The obnoxious tax, set at 1.75% has been met with stiff opposition by the Minority in parliament, at the urging of the majority of Ghanaians.



However, Hon. Murtala Mohammed also reveals that the Minority also has trust issues over the same levy as not all Minority MPs can be trusted to tow the group’s position.



“The only reason we don’t want that also is that some of our members, we can’t also trust them, to be very honest. We can’t trust them because of what happened in the appointment of the Ministers, it was so hurting and we can’t trust some of them,” he said.