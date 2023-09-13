Some NPP leaders are very indiscipline - Ken Agyapong’s top aide hits Majority Leader

Lawyer William Kusi

Lawyer William Kusi, the Ashanti Regional Legal and Communication Head for New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team, has accused the party's leadership of indiscipline.

Kusi alleges that despite the existence of internal rules governing NPP elections, some individuals are openly flouting these regulations without facing any consequences.



Speaking in an interview on Top FM, he expressed his disappointment, stating that indiscipline had marred the electoral process, yet the party leadership had failed to address these issues.



He pointed out that party executives and officers were openly declaring support for specific candidates and even assuming roles as campaign managers, a practice that should be discouraged within the party's internal processes.



The host pressed lawyer Kusi to clarify his allegations against the party hierarchy, asking if this indiscipline extended to the President of Ghana.



While he did not directly implicate the President, he stressed that there were numerous instances of indiscipline within the party's ranks.



One notable figure he mentioned was Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader of Parliament. Kusi alleged that Majority Leader had been actively campaigning for a particular candidate in violation of party rules that prohibit such activities.



Read excerpts of his conversation below

Lawyer Kusi: Who will sit down for this thing to happen? Nobody will. The level of indiscipline in the party is becoming too much, with party executives and officers openly declaring their support for candidates and even serving as campaign managers. Is it something we are proud of... I mean, I can't even imagine it.



Host: Lawyer, you are well-versed in the law, and I believe you understand English. When you refer to the party hierarchy, I hope you know those that you are talking about



Lawyer: Very undisciplined.



Host: Does this include the President of Ghana?



Lawyer: The President of Ghana has not been mentioned, but there's a lot of indiscipline. For instance, the Majority Leader of Parliament today was found in constituencies campaigning for one party. What is that if not indiscipline?



Host: Are you referring to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu?



Lawyer: Yes, today he came to Oforikrom, actively campaigning for one candidate and providing reasons, including tribal and religious factors. It's not just today; it hasn't been long.

"So, isn't this indiscipline? How can you justify it when a party establishes guidelines for elections, and a constituency decides to flout them?



"They openly displayed their ballots and even concealed the ballot boxes, going against the rules that mandate transparency. And then we accept the results of that election. Isn't that indiscipline? Or is it because of their positions that they believe they are above us or what?



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



