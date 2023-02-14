Some NPP members are sabotaging my work – Henry Quartey speaks

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has stated that some members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are destroying president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision of making the capital, the cleanest city in West Africa.

The Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament claims that certain members of his party put their own interests ahead of the party. As a result, whenever he dispatches a task force to remove all vendors from the streets, some party members thwart his efforts nd bring the vendors back to carry on with their trading activities.



Speaking in an interview with Peace FM on February 13, 2023, he said he is not troubled by the activities of such individuals because he has the full backing of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



“Let me say this, I have issues indeed and let me be clear on this. I have heard people saying that the president has said that, I should stop what I’m doing. I want to say here that the president has not on any day told me that 'Henry stop what you’re doing.'



“The vice president has not. In fact, the office of the president has not, but I will say that there is an internal sabotage from my own party.



“Yes, and that is what has led us to where we are…they’re happy with what we’re doing but internally some people are sabotaging the work of Henry Quartey and I wonder whether it is for the good of the people of this country or for their own selfish interest I don’t know.

“Chairman (referring to Kwame Sefa Kayi) the issues are plenty…initially, when you drive the traders away from Nkrumah Circle latest by five minutes... you had been at UTC, it was so beautiful, but some people went to tell the traders not to mind me, so they should go and sell their things,” he said.



He added, “I am not perturbed and will do the best I can for God and country."



Henry Quartey called on the said detractors to put the national interest first instead of parochialism.







AM/SARA