Some NPP members planning to make me unpopular – Henry Quartey

Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister

Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has unveiled a plot by some members of the governing New Patriotic Party to make him unpopular.

According to Henry Quartey, meetings have been held among some members of the party in the Greater Accra Region to sabotage him.



The decision by the persons he calls ‘detractors’ is due to their concerns he is becoming a powerful figure within the party.



Quartey warned those elements to desist from such activities as it has negative repercussions on the collective interest of the party.



He warned that the party’s ‘break the eight’ could remain a mere slogan if they do not put their acts together and work in the interest of the party.



“We sit here and say, break the eight, break the eight, and you are holding meetings among yourselves to bring somebody down. I am sad today and I will explain why. When the President gave me the position to be the Regional Minister, he among other things wanted me to be able to unite the party at the grassroots. That I have been doing, and so I thought, people, will stop speaking behind our backs.



“But just last week, some people met and said, I am getting too much power in the region, so they are planning to bring me down. But when you do this, how do we break the eight? All I am doing is working for all of us. All we care about is our personal ambitions but let’s all realize that we have one agenda to break the eight.”

He also chided members of the party who resort to media platforms to address issues affecting the party.



He urged the leadership of the party to institute disciplinary measures against such persons since their conduct has an adverse effect on the party.



“Social media has become a platform for us to insult leaders of the party. We wash our dirty linen on social media and when people are cautioned, they will tell you, the party belongs to all of us. There must be disciplined in the party. If people misbehave, suspend them. We’re already in power and therefore any inaction or misbehaviour of ours, will hurt our chances of retaining that power come 2024,” he emphasized.



Henry Quartey has been hailed as a shining light in the Akufo-Addo administration for his campaign to make Accra great again campaign.



The successful relocation of onion traders from Agbogboloshie to Adjen Kotoku remains the biggest highlight of his reign as Greater Accra Regional Minister.