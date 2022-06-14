Some Nigerians pose as Ghanaians to conduct illegal activities in Dubai - Man reveals

UAE-based Ghanaian, Alex (right) in an interview with SVTV Africa journalist

Source: SVTV Africa

UAE-based Ghanaian, Alex has alleged that some Nigerians who are Ghanaians on paper conduct illegal businesses in the country, and it may affect Ghanaian citizens who may desire to travel to UAE in the future.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Alex indicated that after the UAE government banned Nigerians from entering the country, they used another method to get in.



“It is a big problem because it will affect Ghanaians too. Many are Nigerians who have posed as Ghanaians doing illegal business here. They only conduct illegal businesses here, and it may affect Ghana’s reputation in the future”, he said.



In 2021, the UAE government barred Nigerians from applying for work permits and placed a visa restriction on them. Authorities revealed that the ban was due to Covid restrictions, but others believed it was due to some criminal activities perpetrated by Nigerians.

According to 2021 news reports from the ICIR, some Nigerian cultists in Sharjah got into a bloody fight that left more than a dozen people dead.



Footage circulated online showed a group armed with machetes arriving at an apartment complex in Sharjah, where they forcefully gained entry into an apartment and attacked its occupants.



Another video of a medical practitioner clad in personal protective clothing surfaced online. In the video, he called out some girls for allegedly killing a local after the cult clash and lamenting how the bad behaviour of a few Nigerians was rubbing off on the entire black population in the UAE.