Some Wassa Amenfi West communties petition MCE and regional minister over power cuts

Residents at Asankran Breman, Asankran Saa, Asankran Moseaso, Affiena, and Oda communities in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality are lamenting over persistent power cuts.

Public resentment is growing and the situation has become worst during this roasting weather where the people in the aforementioned communities have to sleep under a hot roof.



The residents keep pouring their frustrations on ECG, but their assiduous yearnings have yielded no positive results. They say they often get power cuts in the evenings without any form of notice from the power company which distract their sleep. Their rooms are now like ovens.



According to the residents, on a good day, it can go off about three times and the recovery period is thirty minutes minimum.



A few months ago, a mobile money vendor was attacked at Asankran Oda immediately after the ECG cut power in the community.



Mr Adu, a small-scale business owner of a barbershop at Asankran Breman said his barbershop is his major source of income but the blackout has now forced him out of business.

Other businesses such as cold stores and provision shops are losing their products to decay, a condition that makes them run at a loss.



Madam Grace, a businesswoman at Asankran Breman said the continuous power cut has caused damage to her chest freezer which she bought a few months ago. “The situation is disgusting and worrying,” she added.



Many other residents make a similar complaint, saying the situation has also compounded the security situation of the area, as they are now more exposed to insecurity because of darkness.



Burglary has become a common thing in the various towns that experience a power cut almost every day. It is dangerous to walk alone on some parts of the streets around 8 pm.



According to the residents, they are not being treated fairly. They say they cannot fathom why Asankrangwa has a stable power supply while they always remain in darkness.

Residents say it is annoying to see ECG disturbing them every month for bills, yet they sleep in darkness.



People in the various communities are using this medium to reach the MCE and the Regional Minister to address the problem at the earliest before their anger bottle up.



They are planning to embark on a massive peaceful protest if the government does not intervene as soon as possible.