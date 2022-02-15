‘Some are invited while others are abducted’ - #FixTheCountry on Abronye’s arrest

Oliver Barker-Vormawor (left) and Abronye DC

NPP regional chairman detained over coup allegations

Police to charge him for publication of false news



Activists slam double standards in Abronye's invitation and 'abduction' of their convener



Pressure group #FixTheCountry Movement on Tuesday morning reacted to an invitation extended to a regional chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party comparing it to the manner in which one of their conveners was recently picked up by police.



The group noted how Bono regional chairman of the NPP, Abronye DC had been invited by the police following ‘coup’ comments against former president John Mahama as against the ‘abduction’ of their convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



“Some are invited while others are abducted. At the end of the day, THERE SHOULD BE AN ARREST; either Abronye DC or Mr. Mahama.

“Else, we believe that the Ghana Police Service is a "toothless bulldog" against politicians but devours ordinary citizens,” they said in a tweet accompanied by the Police statement inviting Abronye for his comments.



The politician did honour the invitation by Police and was subsequently detained after he was charged with publication of false news and conduct conducive to the breach of peace. A Police statement said he will be arraigned before court on February 16, 2022.



TWI NEWS



#FixTheCountry convener in Police grips



Police confirmed in a statement early Saturday, February 12, 2022 that they had arrested Oliver Barker-Vormawor, an activist and convener with the #FixTheCountry Movement.

The lawyer by training had been arrested because of a social media post threatening a coup. He was subsequently arraigned before a court on Monday, February 14, 2022 on charges of treason felony.



The Ashaiman District Court refused to grant him bail citing jurisdiction and asked his lawyers to approach the High Court for bail. The court remanded him for two weeks as investigations continue into the issue.



