Some basic schools shut down due to teachers strike

File Photo

Some lower Primary schools in the Eastern and Volta regions have been closed down due to the strike action by four unions in the education sector.

Teacher Unions in the country, Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) and Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) declared an indefinite strike Monday July 4, 2022



The strike action has entered the third working day but the Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed heads of senior high schools to keep schools opened and students supervised despite the strike by teacher unions in the country



However many parents have withdrawn their children from school particularly those in lower primary due to lack of supervision as all teachers including Headteachers have laid down their tools.



At King of Glory Presbyterian Basic School in Bornya in New Juaben South, the Lower primary school has been shut down leaving the Junior High School.



Some JHS students including candidates preparing to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) who turn up to learn on their own end up roaming in the community.

Some parents seen sending their children to their private workplaces called on government to resolve the impasse for their children to return to School.



Volta region



Teacher Unions in the Volta region are cautioning school heads and authorities in the region to stop coercing their members to return to post in the ongoing strike action over the demand for a Cost of Living Allowance.



Chairman of NAGRAT-Volta, David Gellie in an interview with GHOne News said though a large number of their members are complying with the industrial action declared Monday, July 4, they are faced with some school heads trying to impede their actions.



It is Day 3 since four Teacher Unions; NAGRAT, GNAT, TEWU and CCT declared a strike action over demands for a Cost of Living Allowance from government.

The teachers are demanding a 20% increment in their basic salaries to cushion them against the increasing cost of living in the country.



Following the declaration on Monday, leadership of the Unions in the Volta region set up a monitoring team to ensure full compliance by members.



But according to Chairman of NAGRAT-Volta, David Gellie some school heads and authorities in the region are attempting to thwart their efforts.



The Unions are cautioning these authorities to refrain from their actions while urging members to stay true to the cause.



So far, almost every school in the region has been shut down despite a directive from GES that the schools should be open under the supervision of the headteachers or masters.