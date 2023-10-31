Some chiefs in Ashanti Region have promised to pay T&T and food for delegates for Bawumia on Nov 4 - Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that some chiefs and leaders in his region have promised to pay for all the expenses that would be incurred by the campaign team of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the November 4 presidential primaries.

According to Bernard Antwi Boasiako (a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi), the chiefs and elders have promised to pay for the transportation of the party’s delegates, their food, and all other expenses that would be incurred during the congress.



Wontumi, who made these remarks in a video from a campaign event of the vice president that was shared by Okay FM, added that the steps taken by the chiefs and elders show the kind of love the people of the Ashanti Region have for Dr. Bawumia.



“I got a call from the Ashanti (region)... from some of the chiefs in Ashanti (region), and they told me that they want to take all the expenses on the 4th of November—the food the delegates are going to eat and their lorry fares—all the expenses on the 4th of November.



“This is the kind of love the Ashanti (region) wants to show to the NPP. This is the kind of love the Ashanti Region wants to show to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” he said.



The presidential primaries for the NPP are scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Four candidates, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Legislator Kennedy Agyapong, ex-Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and ex-Mampong legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh, would compete to become the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

