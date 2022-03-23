Some clients underpay us when they don’t cum; is that our fault? – Accra Sex workers cry

File photo

Sex workers in some parts of Accra have lamented how some customers who don’t cum refuse to pay for their services when the inability to cum is not their fault.

The sex workers who announced a 100% increase in their services said the cost of living is affecting their earnings from the world’s oldest profession known to men.



They also lamented some negatives they encounter in their work including customers who refuse to pay for their services because they (the customers) didn’t cum.



“Some people don’t cum quick. If you know you don’t release early you have to give her more money. You have to pay the girl well to make her happy,” one of the workers told JoyNews on the streets of Lapaz, a suburb of Accra monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

“Even though you did him fine, as far as he did not cum he will say you did not do it well and will not pay you more than the agreed price.” she said.



According to the sex workers, othey had been charging ¢50 for a short session that lasts between 15-20 minutes and as much as ¢300 for a full night but now they are increasing by 100%.