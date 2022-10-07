Some cocoa farmers laud govt over 21% increase in producer price

File photo

Cocoa Farmers in Ghana have welcomed the 21% increase in the producer price as announced by the Producer Price Review Committee (PPRC).

The Producer Price Review Committee (PPRC) has announced a 21% increase in the producer price of cocoa from GH¢660 per 64kg bag (GH¢10,560 per tonne) to GH¢800 (GH¢12,800.00 per tonne), representing 89.99% of the net FOB value.



The new price takes effect 7th October 2022.



“The 21% rise in the producer price of cocoa is a testament to Government’s resolve to ensure farmers earn a decent income and make cocoa farming lucrative. Government will continue to implement initiatives to build a robust, resilient, and sustainable cocoa industry where cocoa farmers and their communities will thrive”, the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Akoto Afriyie said at a press conference in Accra yesterday.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, the 2018 National best farmer, Charles Gyamfi commended government for increasing the producer price of cocoa despite challenges in the economy.



According to him, this shows that government is concerned about the welfare of cocoa farmers.



“We welcome the new price and I must say cocoa farmers are grateful to government and COCOBOD for the new price. We were even expecting GHS750 and so we are grateful for the GHS800,” Charles Gyamfi said.



The 2018 National Best Farmer, Charles Gyamfi, also asked cocoa farmers who smuggle their produce to sell in Côte d’Ivoire to consider the fact that COCOBOD produces free cocoa seedlings and fertilizer for them and desist from the act.