Some drivers do not regard the white cane, they need education - Visually impaired student

Visually impaired student Eliza Afia Martey

Visually impaired student Eliza Afia Martey has urged drivers to be vigilant of blind pedestrians because often, drivers presume that all pedestrians can see.

In an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Eliza indicated that it is one of her challenges as a blind person. According to her, most drivers disregard them and think all pedestrians can see.



“I am pleading with the drivers to be extra careful on the road. Blind people also cross the road. Sometimes they assume that all pedestrians can see. Hence, they will run off the road. But it is not so. Those of us who are blind will walk off, so please be careful. Some of the drivers do not respect the white cane. There are signs around campus, but some drive carelessly. ” she cautioned.



“Even though we are blind are also humans. We can do everything you can do. People think we are a burden just because we can’t see. I can cook very well. I can wash. I can dress. Sometimes all we need is someone who can direct and oversee what we are doing. Please approach us when you meet us,” the student said.



Eliza is a student of the University of Ghana, Legon studying Social Work and Education. She is an alumnus of Okuapeman School. She hopes to further her education after her first degree.



Eliza was partially blind at age six. According to her, it started as mere eye trouble. She visited the eye clinic for treatment. However, it got worse. I had six surgeries, but it was too late.

“At age six, I was partially blind, but that was when I had the surgeries. Eventually, I became completely blind at 13 years. My father wanted to take me out of school, but he changed his mind about it. I enrolled into Akropong for the Blind.”



She also encouraged parents with disabled children to be hopeful ‘because if they are blind, it does not mean they are useless.’



