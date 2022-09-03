Some final year SHS students in Ashanti Region planning mayhem after WASSCE - REGSEC

A photo to represent the story

Some final-year students at the various senior high schools in the Ashanti Region are planning to attack their teachers and destroy school properties.

The students according to reports are planning to cause mayhem after the final paper of the 2022 edition of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



This was contained in the release issued and signed by the Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei Mensah and copied to OTEC News desk on Friday, September 2, 2022.



"It has come to the attention of REGSEC that some final year students who are currently writing their 2022 WASSCE are planning to cause serious destruction to teachers, invigilators and school properties after their last paper".

"Student, who decides to engage in any acts of misconduct or hooliganism, will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of Ghana ", the release noted.



Hon Simon Osei Mensah has therefore called on all SHS final year students to desist from any violence before and after their exams to avoid any arrest.