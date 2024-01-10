Some friends thought I had gone ‘mad’ when I accepted to work as Auditor General – Domelevo

Daniel Yaw Domelevo

Daniel Yaw Domelevo says he has no regrets about his time as the county’s previous auditor general.

According to him, he has been asked this question countless times, but his response has always been the opposite of what others perceive.



In an exclusive interview with Dr. Rein on Rainbow Radio 92.4 FM in the United Kingdom, Demelovo explained how he came to be of service to Ghana through his appointment.



He said, “I have no regrets at all. Even if I have to play a voluntary role, I will still do it.”.



He revealed that when he was appointed and agreed to work, several of his acquaintances believed he had gone insane by accepting a job in a small country like Ghana.



He also stated that he accepted the position knowing full well that he would not be paid equally, despite the hazards associated with the job and the fact that corruption was prevalent.

‘But I said to them that if we [Ghanaians] participate in building our country, then we have no excuse to go back when things have fallen apart. We cannot forsake our country for our personal interests and yet go back and complain or challenge the system. It is in our collective interest to contribute to our country.



Even if it was for free, I was prepared to do it.’



He went on to state that whatever he had become today, he owed it to Ghana, and without Ghana, he would not have been where he is today.



To him, some sacrificed and died to see to it that the country was developed; hence, he will not hesitate to risk his life to serve the country.



Demolevo also indicated that the moments of his appointment were challenging since, at the time, he was working with the World Bank and was contemplating whether to accept or reject it.

He said I knew if I accepted the job, I was going to fight, and it was not going to be easy in that office.



Secondly, it was at the time that Mahama had lost the elections, so I thought it was necessary to build consensus between the ongoing government and the incoming government.



He said gracefully that President Akufo-Addo called him, congratulated him, and said he should accept the job since he had no problem working with him.