'Some funerals are important' - Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene

Samuel Brayn Buabeng, the presidential staffer who mocked Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State; with a funeral invite extended by King Charles III to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, came under public backlash.

He, however, appeared unmoved by the harsh critique that his tweet of September 15 generated.



His controversial tweet read: "The local champion Efo James and his subjects should continue fighting people over Yam festival donations," it was accompanied by a photo of the Otumfuo's invite to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.



Togbe Afede, whiles Bryan Buabeng refers to 'Efo James' in his post, it is worthy of note was called James Akpo in private life before ascending the Asogli throne.



The reference to 'Yam festival donations' is also linked to an incident last week where the Asogli State Council publicly rejected donations by Assin Central Member of Parliament at the Te Za, annual Yam festival.



Kennedy Agyapong, despite having been formally invited saw his donations rejected with the later excuse that he had been mistakenly invited.



One of the critiques that followed his tweet was from Edem Agbana, a deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress.



Agbana's reaction read: "To be invited for a funeral, I mean FUNERAL, is what you are celebrating and even attempting to shade the revered Togbe Afede? The Joke is on you."

But the presidential staffer fought back: "Some FUNERALS are important. Only particular people are invited. How many world leaders will come for a yam festival which will later on be used as grounds to settle personal scores? The joke is on those who invited Ken Agyapong, MP just to embarrass him. Backward minds!"



Following GhaanaWeb's publication, he issued another defense of his stance via Twitter, which read: "I know you guys will be pained! You can tag me a zillion times but you don’t a deserve reaction or response. None of you halfwits were unhappy Ken Agyapong was invited to a festival and embarrassed. Nfui!"





Mr @NAkufoAddo this are the people uve employed at the presidency??? Absolutely unbelievable and unnecessary

The fact that your party’s symbol is an animal doesn’t necessarily mean you should act as such.

The Asantehene has been officially invited to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II by the new British monarch, King Charles III.The invitation which was delivered by the Protocol Directorate of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the British government on behalf of the king, indicated that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was invited to the lying-in-State of the late queen as well as the king’s reception, state funeral service and the foreign secretary’s reception.

It added that the Asantehene could attend the state funeral which is scheduled for Monday, September 19, 2022, with his spouse or a partner.



Otumfuo will be the second invitee to the queen’s funeral from Ghana, the first being President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was reportedly invited as the president of Ghana, a Commonwealth nation.



GhanaWeb can, however, not independently confirm if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially received his invitation.



Invitations have also been sent to all leaders from the Commonwealth nations.



So far, as the BBC reports, the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese; New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern; and Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, have all confirmed their participation in the funeral.



The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, and the Sri Lankan president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, have also reportedly accepted invitations.



Other world leaders who have confirmed they will be attending the state funeral include King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, royal families of Norway, Sweden, and Demark, Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, President of the United States of America, Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden.

View Otumfuo’s invitation below:





