Some key institutions becoming institutions of dubious integrity – Afari-Gyan

Former EC Chairperson, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan

Former Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, has voiced his apprehensions regarding the dwindling integrity of crucial institutions in Ghana.

Speaking during the Constitution Day Public Lecture on January 8, 2024, Dr. Afari-Gyan raised concerns about the impact of corruption on the nation's economic landscape, particularly within the public sector and public life.



Regrettably, he pointed out that some key institutions are progressively losing their credibility, citing instances where political candidates, especially those who face electoral defeat, cast doubt on the electoral process by alleging manipulation and rejecting the results.



“Unfortunately, some of our key institutions are becoming institutions of dubious integrity. Increasingly candidates who lose elections, are alleging manipulation and refusing to accept the result," he stated.



He emphasized the urgent need to instill democratic values widely in society, stressing that the lack of predictability in social life serves as a disincentive to proper behavior.



The erosion of faith in democratic principles, he added, is exacerbated by candidates contesting election outcomes.

"By and large, we have not been able to diffuse the principles of democratic behaviour widely into our society. And there is a general lack of predictability in social life which is a disincentive to proper behaviour," he added,



Dr. Afari-Gyan called for collective efforts to address these challenges, underscoring the pivotal role of key institutions in preserving the integrity of the democratic process. He urged a commitment to transparency and accountability to foster a more responsible society.



While acknowledging calls for constitutional review to address these issues, Dr. Afari-Gyan cautioned against unnecessary tampering with the constitution.



He stressed that any amendments should be made judiciously, aligning with the need to bolster democratic values and institutions in Ghana.



GA/SARA