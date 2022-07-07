1
Some migrants in the UK change their surnames to get a job - UK-based Ghanaian

Aaron Svtv Aaron, UK-based Ghanaian

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

UK-based Ghanaian train manager, Aaron has indicated that some migrants change their surnames, especially African names to enable them to get a job.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, Aaron disclosed that his friends advised him to change his surname when he started sending out CVs. Aaron added that he was tempted to change his as well.

“They told me my CV will not be considered if I apply with my Ghanaian surname because many migrants have faced that.”

“Many people do that to get a job. Otherwise, they would have remained jobless. I was tempted to change it, but I didn’t. Luckily for me, I got it without a name change,” he said.

Moreover, Aaron mentioned that he experienced racism as a train manager. Speaking on the issue, he stated some supervisors were biased towards black employees.

“The supervisor at my previous job would scold black employees for chatting, but he allows the white employees do the same,” Aaron told DJ Nyaami.

Mr Koduah is a retired soldier. He retired after almost a decade in the army due to health reasons. After his retirement, Aaron went back to school to study Accounting.

