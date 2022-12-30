Some of us dreamed to be like Pele – Mahama reacts to Pele’s death

John Dramani Mahama (left), Pele (right)

Former President John Dramani Mahama has eulogised Brazilian football legend, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known universally as Pele, who died on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

In a statement shared on Facebook, on Friday, December 30, 2022, Mahama said that Pele was an inspiration to many in the world.



He added that he is dismayed by the death of Pele, who he said is an icon to many in the football world.



“Sad to hear the passing of Edson Arantes do Nascimento simply known to the world as Pele. My heart goes out to his family and indeed the entire football fraternity across the globe.



“Brazil's Pele, one of the greatest footballers that ever lived, beautified the game and iconised the No. 10 shirt.



“He inspired many of us as children, some of whom grew up to become great footballers. He also was an icon for those of us who never got round to mastering the game. In the brief moments, we had the ball at our feet we dreamed that we were like the great soccer maestro,” parts of the former president’s post read.

Pele who was regarded by many as the greatest footballer ever, passed away at the age of 82 after years of battling kidney and prostate problems.



The Brazilian football icon is the only footballer in history to have won three world cup trophies. He accomplished the feat in 1958, 1962 and 1970.



In a career that spanned 21 years, Pele scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances for both club and country. For Brazil, Pele scored 77 goals in 92 matches.



