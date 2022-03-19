Some of us knew Akufo-Addo won’t perform - Murtala Mohammed

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed

Akufo-Addo could not deliver when he served two ministries under Kufuor, Murtala

Leadership is not about speaking English in a funny way, Murtala tells Akufo-Addo



Akufo-Addo gained his political favour due to how well he spoke, Murtala



According to him, Akufo-Addo performed abysmally when he served at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General under Kufuor's administration.



According to him, Akufo-Addo performed abysmally when he served at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General under Kufuor’s administration.



"It is therefore not surprising he is unable to manage the country," Murtala noted.



“It was particularly instructive that you had someone who had been in government before. He was a Minister under President Kufuor’s administration and we ought to know that even at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, two ministries he served; he performed abysmally and the evidence are there," myjoyonline quoted.

“It’s very clear that as a Minister for Justice, we saw what happened when there were a lot of disastrous cases; cases that bother on his professionalism. He ought to have known that managing even a Ministry was difficult. His record, the verdict at the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General was a disaster and everybody knows that he lost several cases he even supervised,” Murtala Mohammed added.



He said leadership is not about speaking English in a funny way but delivering on the campaign promises as the country is currently in disaster.



“Some of us knew that he won’t perform because I had dealt with him as the Secretary-General of the All-African Students Union when he was the Minister of Foreign Affairs and I’ve had several encounters with him. It is not about speaking English in a funny way; it is about delivering and it is very clear [that] we are in a disaster.” He emphasized



He also alleged that Akufo-Addo gained his political favour due to how well he spoke stating that many people tend to vote for people who speak very well.



“The sad aspect of it is that in this country when you speak English in a funny way, people tend to listen to you. When you try slang, people tend to listen to you…those things matter.



“I have been a student leader; if you observed elections in various campuses, many people tend to vote for those who speak very well. Either they try to desperately manage a slang or those who look cute,” he added.