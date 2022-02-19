Some parents want School Placement deadline extended

Students sitting the BECE | File Photo

The National Council of Parent Teacher Associations has identified a number of challenges with the initiative by GES which allows 2021 BECE candidates verify their school placements via online, bulk SMS and USSD messaging.

A statement signed by Head of Public Relations Unit of GES Cassandra Twum Ampofo said candidates are to check and notify their school authorities of any error they detect for corrections to be made.



This is to be done between the 16th and 22nd of December, 2022.

Public Relations Officer of the National Council of PTAs Felicity Ahafianyo told GBC News that the one-week duration given for the exercise will not be enough for parents whose children are placed outside their regions.



She has therefore called for an extension of the deadline to the end of this month.