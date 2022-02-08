Some passengers back proposed 30% increase in transport fares

A private driver union has proposed a 30% increment in transport fares over fuel hikes

Some passengers have expressed mixed feelings towards the proposed increment of transport fares across the country.

Speaking to UniversNews, some complained about the fares describing it as unfair to them.



However, they sided with the drivers with regards to the recent increase in fuel prices.



“Personally I don’t think it’s fair to us but I also think it’s fair to the drivers because fuel prices are going up and on our side anytime they increase the fares they don’t really reduce it so it keeps going higher and higher and they should try to reduce the price ,”a passenger said.



Other passengers bemoaned the situation stating that if the fares were increased, it would affect their daily activities.

“If the fares increase , it’s going to affect me. One I’m a student and we hardly make any income so the little that we get if we have to pay so much on transportation or fuel it’s really going to affect our daily activities and how we can survive on the remaining income or money we have to spend ,”another passenger said.



Last week the Coalition of Transport Operators disclosed that starting from Monday, February 7 , 2022, transport fares will be increased by 30% after a meetng with the sector minister.



This was because there has been a consistent increase in the price of fuel at the pumps and this according to the drivers have led to hardship in their individual livelihoods.