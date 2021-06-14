Some politicians engaged in Green Ghana Project for public attention – Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South constituency, Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for the Builsa South constituency, Clement Apaak, has expressed his surprise at how some political actors vigorously engaged in the Green Ghana Project and yet these persons have not had the courage to speak against illegal logging of Rosewood in the country.

According to him, it seems as though, these political actors engaged in the Green Ghana Day exercise “just for the public attention”.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, the Builsa South MP stated that for over four years that he has been speaking against the illegal logging and transportation of Rosewood in the country, he has not observed any of these politicians rally behind him in his advocacy.



“The level of hypocrisy in this country is nauseating. You have heard me scream, roll, cry, jump, ride, speak about these illegal loggings of rosewood for four years and over.



How many of those who were all singing on the 11th about planting trees speaking in flowery terms have you heard of an advocacy from them to protect existing trees particularly in the Savannah zone? That is my worry; the hypocrisy and the lack of sincerity that we use in approaching important issues”.



Meanwhile, Clement Apaak, while commending the government for its efforts in planting new trees, has encouraged the focus on protecting existing trees.

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources commenced the Green Ghana Project on 11th June 2021.



The ‘Green Ghana Day’ under the Green Ghana Project was aimed at planting five million trees to restore depleted forest cover.



Among the seedlings distributed to the districts and regional offices of the Forestry Commission and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, were seedlings of economic trees like Wawa, Mango, Rosewood and Shea.



‘Green Ghana Day’ falls under the Green Ghana Project, expected to be fully implemented in the next five years.