Some powerful people may have tried to keep Cecilia Dapaah's saga quiet – NDC MP

Cecilia Dapaah former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, believes that the long delay in making Cecilia Dapaah’s story public was due to an attempt to keep it quiet.

He stated that if you live in a nation-state where systems are functioning properly, you don’t need a newspaper to break the story before the OSP and other state agencies begin investigating it



Dr. Apaak questioned how we could be discussing this issue a year after it occurred if there was no attempt to keep it quiet because it could embarrass the government.



While we could all agree that the Special Prosecutor was investigating the matter, he said the Special Prosecutor needed to recognise that some do not believe in its work.



He advised the OSP to be cautious in its work, noting that it raises serious questions about why the OSP only learned of the incident after a newspaper publication.



He contended that the various agencies in charge of such matters should have addressed the issue as soon as it occurred, rather than a year later.

He speculated that state officials were aware of it and attempted to deal with it below the raider due to the embarrassment that would have brought, given Cecilia Dapaah’s position at the time.



He said there was either official complicity in the matter or an attempt to deal with it by not generating public reactions.



He stated that investigations had been conducted and that it would be impossible for any state official to deny knowledge of the matter and, if necessary, initiate an investigation until the newspaper broke the story.



He emphasised that it could be a deliberate attempt to deal with the issue quietly or that our systems are not working at all.



Meanwhile, he has posited that some people believe she did not send the money to the bank because the money was not obtained in a way that could be explained to the bank.

He claimed the former minister should have put the money in a bank rather than his private residence.



What kept her from transferring the funds to the bank?



”She should have known better, given who she is and where she was. She should not be keeping this amount of money on her premises.’