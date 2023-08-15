'Some say you're fronting for, sold our land to galamseyers' – Matilda Amissah Arthur confronts W/R chiefs

Matilda Amissah Arthur

The chiefs and politicians of the Western Region have failed their people, the widow of late Vice President Kwesi Amissah Arthur has observed.

Speaking at the opening of a Western Regional Development Forum organised by the Nana Kobina Nketsia IV Trust at Busua, Matilda Amissah Arthur, a native of Nzemaland said: "We have all known for a long time that our region has been neglected, helpless, and that we have no legacy".



"But my question is: has it taken us so long to come together and deliberate on how we can change this narrative?"



"Yes, we might have met in our pockets to talk about this issue before, but have we met as a serious group to deliberate?" she asked.



"Are we happy to let the region deteriorate? Is there something that is preventing us, or are we in denial? Whatever it is, we have let our people down", she insisted.

"The chiefs, clergy, civil society, the media; we have all given the people of Western Region reason not to take us seriously or trust us", she indicated.



"Where have you been as chiefs?" she wondered, asking: "Where have you been when all the lands are being taken over by galamsey?"



"Some say that you have sold our land. Some say that you have fronted for big men in Ghana and from abroad and that some even say that you have been given huge sums of money", she said.



The Western Regional Development Forum, an initiative by the Nana Kobina Nketsia IV Trust, is a week-long initiative that has attracted stakeholders including chiefs, technocrats, civil society, political functionaries, youth leaders, priests, governmental representatives and security officials, among others from the region to discuss the development of that part of Ghana.