Some social media users express pessimism over govt’s Agenda 111

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• The Government has secured US$100 for the Agenda 111 project

• The project will see the construction of 111 hospitals in the country



• Some Ghanaians say that the hospitals will not be completed, describing it as a scam



It appears that a section of the public is not moved by the government’s newest policy, the 'Agenda 111' which they say is a "scam".



In what is termed by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration as a major boost to Ghana's healthcare sector, a total of one hundred and one hospitals are expected to be constructed in some selected districts, including selected regional and specialized hospitals in the country.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, August 15, 2021, noted that the government has US$100 million as a start-up for the project.

The construction of the district and specialized hospitals is budgeted at US$17 million each and will be chaired by the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, under the Project Implementation Committee.



In reaction to this, some social media users have termed the construction of the 111 hospitals as "audio projects." They cited that just like the numerous projects launched by the government, Agenda 111 will also go to waste.



The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.



Below are reactions from social media:

















