Some staff are conspiring with criminals to rob their companies - Police

The Ghana Police Service says it is recording a trend where some employees are conspiring with criminals to rob their companies.



The police served this notice in a press release announcing the arrest of some ten armed robbers who robbed a company and occupants of a vehicle at Anlo-Afiadenyigba.



“On 1st October, 2021, a Police-community partnership-led operation resulted in the initial arrest of five (5) persons, Haruna Toboloka aged 36, Akwasi Owusu aged 18, Famous Normesi aged 29, Lumor Eric aged 32 and Korku Ahadzi 39.

“Police intelligence later led to the arrest of two (2) other suspects linked to the robbery who were trying to escape to Togo. The two suspects are Ahadzi ‘Anane aged 26 and Ahadzi Kwame aged 33,” the police statement said.



According to the police, further intelligence led to the arrest of three other suspects linked to the robbery, two of whom are employees of the company that was robbed.



“The Police would like to state that we have been recording a trend of some staff conspiring with criminals to rob their companies. We, therefore, urge business owners to thoroughly screen and monitor any potential staff before and after employment. The Police are ready to assist if required,” the statement added.



While commending the Volta Regional Commander, DCOP Edward Oduro Kwarteng and his team for the operation that led to the arrest of the suspects, they assured the public to remain calm because the police are determined to aggressively fight violent crime and criminals.



“We want to reassure the public that Police in the Volta Region and beyond will continue to aggressively fight any violent crime and its attendant criminals to ensure a conducive atmosphere for citizens to go about their lives and preoccupations peacefully.”