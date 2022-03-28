Some state-owned enterprises are extremely unproductive – Dr Amoah

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah

Amoah says some state-owned agencies seem to be providing the same services

Govt should consider merging state-owned agencies – Dr Amoah



Govt outlines measures to cut expenditure



MP for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, has stated that some state-owned agencies are extremely unproductive.



According to the MP (Member of Parliament), most of these agencies are virtually performing the same functions and merging them will help save the country some money given these current economic challenges.



Dr Amoah, has, therefore, urged the government to consider merging some state agencies, particularly, those that are geared towards the creation of employment.



“… most of these outlets or expenditures are extremely unproductive and probably the crisis is now drawing the attention of the government to look at these areas very well. … some times you can make projections and promises along the critical activity path of your work, you might have forgotten some of them but crises can let you review your work,” he said in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

He added that “I think state-owned agencies, we need to look at those. I disagree with having NEIP, YEA, EYA, MASLOC, Capital Venture. I’m against it. They seem to be providing or offering the same services. Government can merge them cut down expenditure on overhead and all these infrastructures and other things so we can save money.”



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, on March 24, 2022, announced some expenditure reduction measures that are aimed at reducing the pressure on the public purse as part of efforts to revive Ghana’s economy.



The minister said that the measures to be employed will include suspension of the purchase of imported vehicles, the suspension of all foreign travels except for important ones, cutting discretionary expenditure by an additional 10 percent, a 50 percent cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of government institutions.



In addition, the government will cut down expenditure on its meetings and conferences by 50 percent and also suspend the establishment of new public sector institutions and new projects.



