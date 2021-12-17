Some taxes are brutal - Adom-Otchere ‘disagrees a bit’ with Otumfuo

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Paul Adom-Otchere believes there are painful taxes

He describes some as brutal in terms of their impact



The pro-NPP journalist was reacting to a comment by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II



Self-acclaimed pro-government journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere has disagreed with a point made by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in respect of the pain that taxes imposed on citizens.



Whilst agreeing generally with the comment that taxes were necessary for any government anywhere in the world, Adom-Otchere disagreed with Otumfuo on the point that he (the monarch) did not know about taxes that were less painful.



“I do not know of any form of taxes that is less painful than others. So, alas, the government, by all means, would have to raise taxes to meet our needs and if we are good citizens, we will pay our taxes,” the Otumfuo said in a part of his submission last weekend at the Manhyia Palace.



In direct reaction to the above point, Adon-Otchere submitted on the December 14, 2021, edition of the Good Evening Ghana programme: “…maybe that one I disagree a little bit.

“Asantehene, there are some taxes that are brutal ooo, there are some taxes that when they hit you, you know that you are in serious trouble.



“Like VAT, some people don’t like VAT, some people don’t like the exercise tax… you import a car and get a huge bill…. There are some taxes that are more painful, I think so,” he added.



The Asantehene spoke during the launch of commemorative gold coins in his name, that event took place on December 12, 2021.



His comments generated a lot of reactions with one school of thought agreeing with him while others aver that beyond collecting taxes, citizens deserve to see them being put to good use.



Adom-Otchere had earlier commended the Otumfuo for speaking and slamming what he called ‘shameful politicization.’



“Everything the Otumfuo says is true, but those who are shamefully politicizing this, are talking about why didn’t you (he) say this at this or that time….

“This is the time that a policy of taxation is bringing massive division in our Parliament and this is a good time for the Asantehene to speak about it and he speaks about it in a very honest way. There is nothing here (in what he said) that anybody can argue with,” he added.



What Asantehene said about taxation



“Today, at least, the two main political parties have all been in government. If we are honest, we will agree that there is no perfect government and there will never be, as long as we have different points of view.



“And, if we are honest, we will also agree that there are no people in this world that love paying taxes, and yet there is no other way conceived by the human mind by which government can raise the resources to meet our needs other than by raising taxes.



“I do not know of any form of taxes that is less painful than others. So, alas, the government, by all means, would have to raise taxes to meet our needs and if we are good citizens, we will pay our taxes.”